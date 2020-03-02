Old West Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Old West Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,094 shares during the period. Liberty Media Formula One Series C accounts for about 1.2% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of The West raised its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

FWONK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of FWONK stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.80. 2,428,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,522. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a fifty-two week low of $32.46 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.66.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

