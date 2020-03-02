Old West Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Old West Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,884 shares during the period. Fulgent Genetics comprises 2.5% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Old West Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.82% of Fulgent Genetics worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EAM Investors LLC grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 196,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 104,647 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,595,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 213,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 90,415 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $696,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 532.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 130,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 110,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $12.30 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

Fulgent Genetics stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.19. The company had a trading volume of 424,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,712. The firm has a market cap of $277.66 million, a P/E ratio of -343.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.22 and a current ratio of 9.22. Fulgent Genetics Inc has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.77.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

