Old West Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Rafael Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)

Old West Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rafael Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,664 shares during the period. Rafael comprises about 3.9% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Old West Investment Management LLC owned about 3.76% of Rafael worth $10,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Rafael by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Rafael by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rafael by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 25,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its stake in Rafael by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 434,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,100,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter.

Rafael stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $19.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,293. Rafael Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $30.86.

Rafael (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter.

Rafael Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells. Rafael Holdings, Inc is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

