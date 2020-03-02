Old West Investment Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP)

Old West Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 720,694 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 33,851 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $923,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,677 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 719,976 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 474,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 30,671 shares during the last quarter. 31.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.50. 711,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,946. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.43. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $232.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TNP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

