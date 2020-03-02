Old West Investment Management LLC Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 173.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,847 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 1.6% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Bank of America by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 12,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. TL Private Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 92,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. ValuEngine cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.12.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.37. 147,650,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,064,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

