Old West Investment Management LLC Has $4.34 Million Holdings in Denison Mines Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Old West Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Denison Mines Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,467,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 427,754 shares during the quarter. Denison Mines accounts for about 1.6% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Old West Investment Management LLC owned 1.75% of Denison Mines worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 392.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60,782 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 481,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 189,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of Denison Mines stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.35. 523,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,871. Denison Mines Corp has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.59.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

