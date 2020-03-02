Old West Investment Management LLC Has $5.57 Million Position in NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Old West Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,351,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,817 shares during the period. NexGen Energy makes up approximately 2.1% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Old West Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.21% of NexGen Energy worth $5,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXE. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Progeny 3 Inc. increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 333,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 98,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 1,205,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter.

NexGen Energy stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 291,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,583. NexGen Energy Ltd has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $1.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NexGen Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

NexGen Energy Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

