Old West Investment Management LLC Invests $3.56 Million in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,000. East West Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.3% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Old West Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of East West Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 768.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 80.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EWBC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $125,023.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at $760,664.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,973.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,680,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,619. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.70. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.22 and a 1 year high of $55.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.66 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

