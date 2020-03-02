Old West Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Old West Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 431,421 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC owned 0.31% of Intrepid Potash worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPI. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intrepid Potash by 1.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 785,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 11,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Intrepid Potash by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 28,911 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at $1,856,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Intrepid Potash in the third quarter valued at $2,207,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Intrepid Potash by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IPI shares. TheStreet cut Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE:IPI traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $1.72. 503,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,453. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.71. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Intrepid Potash Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

