Old West Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW)

Old West Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 141,856 shares during the quarter. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH makes up 1.0% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Old West Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,664,319 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,650,000 after buying an additional 290,039 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 479,126 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after buying an additional 14,574 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 264,971 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 30,531 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 81,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth $2,150,000. Institutional investors own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

SSW stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,388,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,576. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.10 million. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SEASPAN CORP/SH SH will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SSW. TheStreet upgraded shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

