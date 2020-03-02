Old West Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.74 Million Investment in Centrus Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 398,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,000. Centrus Energy accounts for about 1.0% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Old West Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.21% of Centrus Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 18.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 18,026 shares during the period.

LEU stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.31. 118,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,007. Centrus Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Centrus Energy Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the commercial nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity.

