Old West Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Old West Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,715 shares during the period. NMI accounts for approximately 0.8% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Old West Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of NMI worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NMI by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,752,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,876,000 after buying an additional 143,075 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of NMI by 89.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 86,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 41,004 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of NMI by 57.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,249,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,178,000 after buying an additional 458,119 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NMI by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of NMI by 37.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 49,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 6,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $208,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 4,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $157,571.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,913 shares in the company, valued at $5,817,878.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,822 shares of company stock worth $3,680,607. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NMIH shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NMI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of NMI in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.81.

NMIH traded up $1.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.63. The stock had a trading volume of 958,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,037. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. NMI Holdings Inc has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $35.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average of $30.47.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.11 million. NMI had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 45.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

