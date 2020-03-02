Old West Investment Management LLC Sells 10,374 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Old West Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,863 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 10,374 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up approximately 1.1% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6,082.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,462 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director John Joseph Stephens bought 45,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,625.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,064,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,967,541. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of -87.49 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $14.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.30 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

