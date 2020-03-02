Old West Investment Management LLC Sells 5,581 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Old West Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,855 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,581 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for about 0.8% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 993,282 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,660,000 after buying an additional 81,363 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,825,720 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,637,000 after buying an additional 25,470 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 111,148 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.90.

LNG stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,738,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,505. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.18 and a 52 week high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $2.80. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $120,387.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,219.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director G Andrea Botta acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.67 per share, with a total value of $251,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,806.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

