Old West Investment Management LLC Sells 68,819 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Old West Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,467 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 68,819 shares during the period. NovaGold Resources makes up about 2.1% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Old West Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of NovaGold Resources worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 715.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000.

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.56. 2,419,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,068. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $9.80.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

NG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 62,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $480,092.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,426.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 78,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $542,415.90. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 330,393 shares of company stock worth $2,739,452.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

