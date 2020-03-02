Old West Investment Management LLC Takes $3.18 Million Position in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 122,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,000. Hain Celestial Group accounts for about 1.2% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Old West Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Hain Celestial Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 53,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAIN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.18.

NASDAQ:HAIN traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.23. The company had a trading volume of 794,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,156. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

