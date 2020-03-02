Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) CFO Acquires $12,250.00 in Stock

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) CFO Richard A. Manson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $12,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,238.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ZEUS stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.22. 36,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,051. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 2.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Olympic Steel in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 196.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Olympic Steel in the third quarter worth $145,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

