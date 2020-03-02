OmiseGO (OMG) Trading Down 16.7% Over Last 7 Days

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One OmiseGO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00010179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Liqui, Coinnest and COSS. OmiseGO has a market cap of $126.37 million and $203.85 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OmiseGO has traded down 16.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008226 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000078 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000499 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC.

OmiseGO Token Profile

OmiseGO (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go.

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Gate.io, Coinsuper, DDEX, Exmo, Bittrex, BitBay, Zebpay, Bithumb, CoinEx, ZB.COM, IDEX, Binance, Bitbns, Ovis, COSS, Liqui, OKEx, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Fatbtc, Coinone, Braziliex, Huobi, Bancor Network, C2CX, TDAX, Neraex, DigiFinex, FCoin, CoinBene, BitForex, Coinrail, BitMart, HitBTC, GOPAX, Cryptopia, Iquant, Kyber Network, Koinex, Mercatox, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, Livecoin, DragonEX, ChaoEX, Hotbit, B2BX, BX Thailand, TOPBTC, ABCC, CoinExchange, CoinTiger, Tidex, BigONE, Cobinhood, Poloniex, Vebitcoin, IDCM, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tokenomy, Upbit, Coinnest, IDAX, AirSwap, Kucoin, Crex24, Bit-Z and Independent Reserve. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

