ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ON. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 293.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,629 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 360,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,077,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,689,000 after buying an additional 286,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $18.66 on Monday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.17.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ON. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.61.

In related news, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $108,273.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,230.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 20,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $444,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,782.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 217,739 shares of company stock valued at $5,330,293. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

