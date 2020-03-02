On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

On The Beach Group (LON:OTB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OTB. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 539.17 ($7.09).

LON:OTB opened at GBX 307.20 ($4.04) on Monday. On The Beach Group has a one year low of GBX 280.60 ($3.69) and a one year high of GBX 500 ($6.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $424.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 415.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 422.51.

On The Beach Group Company Profile

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through three segments: Core, B2B, and International. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom.

