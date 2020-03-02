Oncolytics Biotech (ONC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Oncolytics Biotech to post earnings of C($0.14) per share for the quarter.

Shares of ONC stock traded up C$0.42 on Monday, hitting C$3.13. 198,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,463. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.43 million and a PE ratio of -3.36. Oncolytics Biotech has a twelve month low of C$0.48 and a twelve month high of C$7.84.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

