Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCY traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.35. 28,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,684. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57. Oncolytics Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ONCY. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $6.80 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

