OneLedger (OLT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.13 Million

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, OneLedger has traded 32.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and $452,683.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneLedger token can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges including UEX, LATOKEN, BitForex and CoinEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00053350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00496833 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $550.66 or 0.06286647 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00064106 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030159 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005689 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011522 BTC.

OneLedger Profile

OneLedger (CRYPTO:OLT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 386,111,803 tokens. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech. OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io. The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OneLedger Token Trading

OneLedger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, CoinEx, UEX, Hotbit, BitForex, Kucoin, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

