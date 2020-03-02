ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 868,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 81,944 shares during the quarter. ONEOK comprises about 1.2% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.21% of ONEOK worth $65,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in ONEOK by 670.2% during the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 50,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 43,609 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on ONEOK from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.95.

NYSE:OKE opened at $67.36 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.13 and a 1 year high of $78.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman bought 6,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

