ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $79.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $80.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on OKE. Scotiabank initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.95.

Shares of OKE opened at $66.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $63.13 and a 12 month high of $78.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.88. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. ONEOK had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman purchased 6,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

