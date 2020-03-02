OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $7.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned OneSmart International Edun Gr an industry rank of 200 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get OneSmart International Edun Gr alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded OneSmart International Edun Gr from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $7.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONE. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 34,023 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its stake in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 181.2% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 50,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 32,556 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 131,300 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $5.61. 6,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,474. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88. OneSmart International Edun Gr has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

About OneSmart International Edun Gr

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneSmart International Edun Gr (ONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneSmart International Edun Gr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSmart International Edun Gr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.