ONEX (TSE:ONEX) Given New C$94.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

ONEX (TSE:ONEX) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.67% from the stock’s current price.

ONEX has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on ONEX from C$88.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ONEX from C$102.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ONEX from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th.

TSE ONEX traded up C$1.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$76.63. 167,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,968. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$86.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$81.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. ONEX has a 52-week low of C$72.17 and a 52-week high of C$89.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80.

About ONEX

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

