ONEX (TSE:ONEX) Price Target Cut to C$83.00

ONEX (TSE:ONEX) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at CIBC from C$88.00 to C$83.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.31% from the company’s previous close.

ONEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ONEX from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ONEX from C$102.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

ONEX stock traded up C$1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching C$76.63. 167,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,968. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.80. ONEX has a 52-week low of C$72.17 and a 52-week high of C$89.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$86.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$81.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

ONEX Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

