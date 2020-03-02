Opal Price Tops $0.0059 (OPAL)

Opal (CURRENCY:OPAL) traded down 18.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One Opal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Opal has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. Opal has a total market capitalization of $90,115.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Opal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Opal alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007599 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004210 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00001101 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000641 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00035533 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal Profile

Opal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2014. Opal’s total supply is 15,156,364 coins. The official website for Opal is www.opal-coin.com. Opal’s official Twitter account is @OpalCoinTeam.

Buying and Selling Opal

Opal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.