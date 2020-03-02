Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,109 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,865 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OTEX. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Open Text by 6,048.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 715,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,569,000 after buying an additional 704,123 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Open Text by 227.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,041,000 after buying an additional 379,031 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Open Text by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,440,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,618,000 after acquiring an additional 301,853 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Open Text by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,871,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,478,000 after purchasing an additional 201,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Open Text by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after buying an additional 142,096 shares in the last quarter. 66.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Open Text alerts:

OTEX stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.50. The company had a trading volume of 59,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,968. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day moving average of $42.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Open Text Corp has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $47.85.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Open Text had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $771.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Open Text Corp will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.04%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Open Text currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.