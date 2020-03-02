Open Trading Network (OTN) Trading Up 7.6% Over Last 7 Days

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 2nd. During the last week, Open Trading Network has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One Open Trading Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Livecoin. Open Trading Network has a total market cap of $18,049.00 and approximately $184.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Open Trading Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.80 or 0.02829087 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00223035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00047258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00134819 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Open Trading Network Token Profile

Open Trading Network’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Open Trading Network is otn.org. The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Open Trading Network

Open Trading Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, YoBit, Bit-Z and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Trading Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Trading Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Trading Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Trading Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.