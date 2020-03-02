Opera Ltd Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:OPRA) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Opera in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst L. Krowl forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Opera’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $129.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.11 million. Opera had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 7.55%.

Several other research firms have also commented on OPRA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Opera from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Opera from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Opera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

NASDAQ:OPRA opened at $8.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $890.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.82. Opera has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $14.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Opera in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Opera by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Opera by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Opera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Opera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

About Opera

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

