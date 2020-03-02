Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock TCP Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $13.09 on Monday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.06 million, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 21.24 and a current ratio of 3.78.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $47.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.62 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 11.80%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.00%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.44%.

In related news, Director Brian F. Wruble acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $388,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCPC. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 38.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 273,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 429,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 12,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 87,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.