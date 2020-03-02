Oppenheimer Weighs in on Etsy Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Etsy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get Etsy alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Etsy from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Etsy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $57.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 6.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.92 and a 200 day moving average of $50.02. Etsy has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $73.35.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.89 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 11.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 30,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,847,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 60,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,337,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,238 shares of company stock worth $6,665,325 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.