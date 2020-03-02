Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,244,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,073 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 0.5% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.19% of Oracle worth $330,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $515,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 52,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,848 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.90. The stock had a trading volume of 17,324,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,034,993. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.30. The stock has a market cap of $158.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Nomura reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

In other Oracle news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.