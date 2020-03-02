Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Lowered by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,616 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 53,117 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,056,708 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $718,508,000 after buying an additional 46,448 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,744,382 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $622,218,000 after buying an additional 972,927 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,834,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $596,234,000 after buying an additional 82,767 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,285,030 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $544,901,000 after buying an additional 31,221 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,733,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $515,687,000 after buying an additional 569,392 shares during the period. 50.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ORCL opened at $49.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oracle news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nomura restated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

