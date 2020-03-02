Orbitcoin Price Down 17.9% Over Last Week (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $453,383.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.86 or 0.01015734 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00040608 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00016104 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00204184 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007599 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00071104 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001953 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00309776 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.