Orbs (ORBS) Market Cap Reaches $28.09 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Orbs token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, ProBit Exchange, Upbit and Bittrex. Orbs has a market cap of $28.09 million and approximately $568,340.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orbs has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Orbs

Orbs was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,041,315,577 tokens. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken.

Orbs Token Trading

Orbs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, ProBit Exchange, Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

