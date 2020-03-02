Orchid (OXT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.96 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last week, Orchid has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $16.95 million and $3.96 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00002913 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00053942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00482598 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $570.19 or 0.06448545 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00063383 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00030307 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005639 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011367 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,807,277 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

Orchid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.