Origin Sport (ORS) Price Tops $0.0057 on Exchanges

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Origin Sport token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

Origin Sport can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

