Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) VP Carlos Quinones Buys 3,600 Shares

Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) VP Carlos Quinones acquired 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $47,664.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,997.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Orion Engineered Carbons stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.39. The stock had a trading volume of 618,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,048. The company has a market cap of $855.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.97. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $28.29.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $322.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.94 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 64.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OEC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Orion Engineered Carbons presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

