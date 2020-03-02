Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2,531.00

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 2nd. In the last week, Ormeus Coin has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. Ormeus Coin has a market capitalization of $622,964.00 and $2,531.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ormeus Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Mercatox, CoinBene and Coinbe.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ormeus Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.38 or 0.02908142 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011279 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00225145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00048377 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00137026 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Token Profile

Ormeus Coin was first traded on August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 tokens. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin. Ormeus Coin’s official website is ormeuscoin.com. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin.

Buying and Selling Ormeus Coin

Ormeus Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Livecoin, Coinbe, C-CEX, Cryptopia, TOPBTC, HitBTC, CoinBene and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ormeus Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.