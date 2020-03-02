Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings. Orrstown Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $24.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.94 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

Shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $17.80 on Monday. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $207.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORRF. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

