Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) Short Interest Update

Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 923,600 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the January 30th total of 980,100 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 99,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days.

In other news, EVP David R. Bailey sold 15,000 shares of Orthopediatrics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $514,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 10,000 shares of Orthopediatrics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $343,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIDS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,680,000 after buying an additional 258,146 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Orthopediatrics by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 749,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,200,000 after acquiring an additional 236,034 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Orthopediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,175,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Orthopediatrics by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,803,000 after acquiring an additional 72,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in Orthopediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIDS opened at $46.42 on Monday. Orthopediatrics has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $51.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Several research firms have recently commented on KIDS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Orthopediatrics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Orthopediatrics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About Orthopediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

