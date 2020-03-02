Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Shares Purchased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 606.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,028 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.12% of Oshkosh worth $7,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh stock traded up $4.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.47. 1,177,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,792. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.97 and its 200 day moving average is $83.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.95. Oshkosh Corp has a 52-week low of $66.04 and a 52-week high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.44%.

In related news, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 9,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $915,580.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,891,511.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 131,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $12,171,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,185 shares in the company, valued at $21,650,403.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,864 shares of company stock worth $15,421,607 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OSK shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

