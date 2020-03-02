Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Director Buys C$15,250.00 in Stock

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.05 per share, with a total value of C$15,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 375,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,143,750.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, John Feliks Burzynski sold 20,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.90, for a total transaction of C$78,000.00.

TSE OSK traded up C$0.19 on Monday, hitting C$2.99. 773,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,564. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Osisko Mining Inc has a 1-year low of C$2.58 and a 1-year high of C$4.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.10 million and a PE ratio of -8.98.

A number of research firms recently commented on OSK. National Bank Financial set a C$4.10 target price on shares of Osisko Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Osisko Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.32.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

