Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Buys C$90,000.00 in Stock

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Robert Wares acquired 30,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.00 per share, with a total value of C$90,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,997,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,991,330.

TSE OSK traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 773,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01. Osisko Mining Inc has a twelve month low of C$2.58 and a twelve month high of C$4.19.

Several research firms recently commented on OSK. National Bank Financial set a C$4.10 price objective on Osisko Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osisko Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.32.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

