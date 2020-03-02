OST (OST) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.46 Million

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 2nd. OST has a total market cap of $8.46 million and $86,059.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OST token can currently be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, OKEx and Upbit. During the last seven days, OST has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.12 or 0.02854124 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00224634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00047698 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00135751 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

OST Token Profile

OST was first traded on October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,236,973 tokens. The official website for OST is ost.com. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OST Token Trading

OST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDCM, Huobi, Gate.io, Coinsuper, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

