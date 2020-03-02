Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 278,266 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.22% of Outfront Media worth $8,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OUT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,093,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,698,000 after purchasing an additional 910,767 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,307,000 after purchasing an additional 27,484 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,008,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,982 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 128.3% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,255,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 118.6% in the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,489,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,067 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OUT stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.13. 2,200,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,015. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.44. Outfront Media Inc has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $31.20. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.36). Outfront Media had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. This is a boost from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.80%.

In related news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,011,033.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price target on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

