Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) Stake Cut by Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC

Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC cut its holdings in shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,155 shares during the quarter. Outfront Media accounts for about 0.1% of Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC owned 0.22% of Outfront Media worth $8,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 608.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

In other Outfront Media news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,011,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OUT. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

OUT opened at $26.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. Outfront Media Inc has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $31.20.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.36). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. This is a positive change from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is currently 61.80%.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.